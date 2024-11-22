EKU Center Presents United We Worship Tour

Let’s make history together with a musical journey like no other as Danny Gokey and Mac Powell hit the road for the United We Worship tour! Plus, special guests Tasha Layton and Seph Schlueter take the stage, adding to an already amazing lineup. One night, four artists, United We Worship.

For more information call 859.622.7469 or visit ekucenter.com