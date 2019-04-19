EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show

to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - 2019-04-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - 2019-04-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - 2019-04-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - 2019-04-19 18:00:00

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show

 Brit Floyd, the world's greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, is coming to the EKU Center in 2019 with its most ambitious and biggest production yet; a very special 40th Anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd's iconic rock opera, The Wall. As well as performing highlights from The Wall, the new Brit Floyd production will include songs from Pink Floyd's classic albums, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell and much more. Much more than a tribute... Brit Floyd really is as good as they say - believe the hype and don’t miss it!

For more information visit ekucenter.com

Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
859-622-7469
to Google Calendar - EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - 2019-04-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - 2019-04-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - 2019-04-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show - 2019-04-19 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

December 5, 2018

Thursday

December 6, 2018

Friday

December 7, 2018

Saturday

December 8, 2018

Sunday

December 9, 2018

Monday

December 10, 2018

Tuesday

December 11, 2018

Submit Yours