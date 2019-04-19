EKU Center Presents World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show

Brit Floyd, the world's greatest Pink Floyd tribute show, is coming to the EKU Center in 2019 with its most ambitious and biggest production yet; a very special 40th Anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd's iconic rock opera, The Wall. As well as performing highlights from The Wall, the new Brit Floyd production will include songs from Pink Floyd's classic albums, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell and much more. Much more than a tribute... Brit Floyd really is as good as they say - believe the hype and don’t miss it!

For more information visit ekucenter.com