EKU Center Presents iLuminate

Music, art and the technological magic of ILUMINATE brings you a story of adventure and romance told through dance styles ranging from contemporary, hip-hop, latin, and breaking, all using the power of light. With a mash-up of dazzling wizardry, spectacular dance moves, high-tech effects, and original music, iLuminate delivers this unique-in-the-dark event not to be missed.

Tickets: $25 / $35 / $45 / $69

For more information visit ekucenter.com