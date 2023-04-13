EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series US Diplomat Deborah Alexander
Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, Kentucky 40475
EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series US Diplomat Deborah Alexander
April 13 – Deborah Alexander (US Diplomat, EKU),TBA, International Studies Keynote Address, O'Donnell Hall.
All Chautauqua Lectures are Free and Open to the Public.
All lectures are at 7:30 PM in O'Donnell Hall of the Whitlock Building.
Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures.
For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/
