EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series William H. Turner , Author of The Harlan Renaissance

Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, Kentucky 40475

 Feb. 9 – William H. Turner (Berea, UK, KY State),The Harlan Renaissance, Keynote Address for Black History Month,  

All Chautauqua Lectures are Free and Open to the Public. 

All lectures are at 7:30 PM in O'Donnell Hall of the Whitlock Building.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures.

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/

