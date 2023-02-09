EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series William H. Turner , Author of The Harlan Renaissance
to
Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, Kentucky 40475
EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series William H. Turner , Author of The Harlan Renaissance
Feb. 9 – William H. Turner (Berea, UK, KY State),The Harlan Renaissance, Keynote Address for Black History Month,
All Chautauqua Lectures are Free and Open to the Public.
All lectures are at 7:30 PM in O'Donnell Hall of the Whitlock Building.
Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures.
For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/
Info
Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Talks & Readings