EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series with Silas House

Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, Kentucky 40475

EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series

“Hillbilly*, the Documentary: 100 Years of Appalachia in TV and Film.”

Filmmakers Sally Rubin and Silas House present scenes from a work-in-progress.

The 2017-18 Chautauqua Lecture Series at Eastern Kentucky University will be devoted to interdisciplinary exploration of the theme, "Transformations." Speakers and presenters include 2 MacArthur "Genius" Award winners, a host of bestselling authors, and leading figures in the fields of philosophy, psychology, history, physics, biology, economics, sociology, anthropology, and more. Plus, as always, we will host a National Juried Art Exhibition on the series theme. Join us for another year of stimulating ideas, eye-opening explorations, and engaging conversations.

All Chautauqua Lectures are Free and Open to the Public. 

All lectures are at 7:30 PM in O'Donnell Hall of the Whitlock Building.

Free Parking is available on campus in Employee and Visitor lots for all lectures

Sara Goldrick-Rab is Professor of Higher Education Policy & Sociology at Temple University, Founder of the Wisconsin HOPE Lab, the nation’s only translational research laboratory seeking ways to make college more affordable.

For more information visit chautauqua.eku.edu/

Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, Kentucky 40475
