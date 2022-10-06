EKU Chautauqua Lecture Series: Gabriella Gutiérrez y Muhs

Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Keynote Address

Gabriella Gutiérrez y Muhs, who grew up as a child farmworker and the daughter of migrant farmworkers from Durango, Mexico, is now Professor in Modern Languages and Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Seattle University, where she recently also held the Theiline Pigott McCone Endowed Chair in the Humanities (2018-2020) and served formerly as Director for The Center for The Study of Justice in Society. She received both her MA and the PhD from Stanford University.

A polylingual poet, critic and cultural activist, Gabriella is the author/editor of eight books of poetry, criticism and culture, and multiple articles, encyclopedia entries and opinion pieces. She is lead editor of Presumed Incompetent: The Intersections of Race and Class for Women in Academia (U Colorado, 2012), “a pathbreaking account of the intersecting roles of race, gender, and class in the working lives of women faculty of color,” and Presumed Incompetent II: Race, Class, Power, and Resistance of Women in Academia (Utah State, 2020), and sole editor of several other books on Chicana criticism from the University of Arizona Press. Her many books of poetry include The Runaway Poems, A Most Improbable Life, The Plastic Book, Kneading Words: Intersectionality, Goddesses and Beyond and most recently, ¿How Many Indians Can We Be? (Flowersong, 2022).

