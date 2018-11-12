ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC

to Google Calendar - ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC - 2018-11-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC - 2018-11-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC - 2018-11-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC - 2018-11-12 19:30:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF: The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC - 2018-11-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC - 2018-11-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC - 2018-11-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - ELF: The Musical at SKyPAC - 2018-11-12 19:30:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 2, 2018

Tuesday

July 3, 2018

Wednesday

July 4, 2018

Thursday

July 5, 2018

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Submit Yours