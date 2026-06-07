ELVIS THROUGH THE DECADES at Lincoln Jamboree

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Lincoln Jamboree 2579 Lincoln Farm Rd, Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748

ELVIS THROUGH THE DECADES

Jay Henderson Presents The Full Tribute To Elvis Presley that has been the biggest show to return from last years lineup.

“ELVIS THROUGH THE DECADES”

Starring: JOSH PACK as ELVIS

with The Fabulous Lincoln Jamboree Gang

A WHOLE SATURDAY NITE OF ELVIS

*No Raise In Admission

*Reserve Your Ticket Today

For more information visit thelincolnjamboree.com/events

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Lincoln Jamboree 2579 Lincoln Farm Rd, Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748
Concerts & Live Music
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