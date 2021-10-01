EQUITANA USA at Kentucky Horse Park

× Expand Kentucky Horse Park Educational demonstrations at KHP

EQUITANA USA, held at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, is the premier North American forum that promotes the exchange of ideas, information, and experiences to enhance the horse and the equine industry; all while providing a high-quality event for those with a passion for horses. Each day will feature a trade fair with a variety of equestrian related products, services, and educational sessions, along with special evening performances at the Alltech Arena.

For more information call (859) 281-8430 or visit equitanausa.com