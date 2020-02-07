Eagles Weekend 2020 at Kentucky Dam Village

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Gilbertsville

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park is pleased to announce that Eagles Weekend 2020 will be taking place February 7th - 9th! This one of a kind event is put on by the Kentucky State Parks and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife! Guided eagle tours take place aboard the luxurious CQ Princess excursion yacht on the beautiful 160,000 acre Kentucky Lake! Opportunities for guided van trips to scenic Ballard Wildlife Management Area may also be available! Eagle Weekends include a Friday evening (2/7/2020) educational presentation, Saturday (2/8/2020) morning and afternoon eagle viewing cruises, a Saturday evening live bird of prey presentation presented by the World Bird Sanctuary, as well as Sunday (2/9/2020) morning and afternoon eagle viewing cruises. Great lodging and meal options are available as well!

For more information call (502) 703-0304 or visit parks.ky.gov