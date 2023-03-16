Earls of Leicester at Lyric Theatre

to

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

 Earls of Leicester at Lyric Theatre

   the bluegrass supergroup Earls of Leicester at the historic Lyric Theatre. They present the music of Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and their band the Foggy Mountain Boys to audience worldwide.

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com

Info

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Earls of Leicester at Lyric Theatre - 2023-03-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Earls of Leicester at Lyric Theatre - 2023-03-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Earls of Leicester at Lyric Theatre - 2023-03-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Earls of Leicester at Lyric Theatre - 2023-03-16 19:30:00 ical