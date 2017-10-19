Early American Art Lecture and Tour of The Filson's Art

Did you know that the Parthenon of Athens was built as a war memorial? Or that Caravaggio, one of the most famous painters of all time, was a convicted murderer? That Louis XIV fashioned his palace at Versailles after the universe with himself situated at its center as the Sun King? That the first photograph still exists and that you can watch the very first commercially shown film on YouTube? Cristina Carbone, PhD. will discuss great moments, artists and artworks in the history of western civilization, from Ancient Greece to Modern times. In this session, Dr. Carbone will give a lecture on Early American Art, including a tour of Understanding the Indescribable: Paintings by G. Caliman Coxe.

Cristina Carbone is an architectural historian who has lived in Louisville for 15 years. After working on Capitol Hill as the Curator of Architectural Collections at the Library of Congress, Professor Carbone switched gears to become an academic. She has taught art and architectural history all over the Commonwealth including at Centre College, the University of Louisville, and Bellarmine University

For more information visit filsonhistorical.org