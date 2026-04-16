× Expand Campbell County Public Library Early Literacy Play Date

Early Literacy Play Date at Campbell County Library

Discover all the ways you can help support your child's literacy growth at the Newport Branch on Saturday, May 16, from 11 am to 2 pm, for an Early Literacy Play Date. Children will have the opportunity to play, read and socialize while you learn about community resources, preschool information and more! The Book Bus will be available for you and your little one to select a free book to keep.

For more information, call 8595725035 or visit cc-pl.org/early-literacy-play-date.