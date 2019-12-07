Early Winter Hike at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Hiking can be an adventure no matter what time of year. Join the Park Staff and John Robbins from the NKY Sierra Club, for a hike through the woods of Big Bone. The fresh air and still landscape is sure to keep you from getting cabin fever! Please meet at the museum parking lot and have a water bottle. Wearing long sleeves, pants, boots, a hat, gloves, and layered outdoor wear is recommended. The trail has moderate terrain and will be up to 4 miles. The program is free and open to the public; subject to cancellation due to inclement weather.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov