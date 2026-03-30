× Expand Duncan Cherry Earth Day 2026 - 3 Earth 2026 Flyer

Earth Day 2026 at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

JOIN US WEDNESDAY APRIL 22, 2026 FOR EARTH DAY!

Join us for a day of community, conservation, and celebration at Waterfront Botanical Gardens! Whether you’re looking to start your morning with a peaceful stroll and to learn about mindful consumption, or bring your kids for playdate, there’s something for everyone.

9:30 – 10:30 AM | Coffee & Conservation: Sustainable Buying & Borrowing In Louisville

Join Waterfront Botanical Gardens as we celebrate Earth Day 2026 with a thoughtful conversation on how to reduce waste, save resources, and build stronger neighborhoods through mindful consumption. Our panel will discuss sharing, borrowing, and repairing as alternatives to traditional buying. This is a free event but preregistration is required.

Complimentary coffee and tea will be provided.

*Please bring your own mug if possible to help us reduce waste.

11:00 AM – 12:30 PM | Earth Day Preschool Play Date

Children ages 3-5 and their grown-up caregivers are invited to explore the simple ways that small helpers can a make big difference in caring for our environment. Drop-in anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for stories, songs, and discovery focused activities. This is a free program but preregistration is required.

For more information, please call 502.276.5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org