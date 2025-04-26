× Expand Hermitage Farm Earth Day 2025 at Hermitage Farm

Earth Day Dinner with Silas House at Hermitage Farm

Hermitage Farm is honored to host Silas House—writer, environmental activist, and native Kentuckian—as the guest of honor for our annual Earth Day dinner. House is the New York Times bestselling author of seven novels and the recipient of both the 2023 Southern Book Prize and the 2023 Nautilus Book Award. A widely respected voice of Appalachia, he currently serves as Kentucky’s Poet Laureate (2023–2025).

We look forward to hearing him read a selection of his work and speak on the deep connection between culture, land, and community. In addition to the reading, the event will include a cocktail hour, a dinner catered by Barn8 Restaurant, and a book signing with the esteemed author.

Join us on April 26th to reflect on the vital role of nature in shaping our heritage, identity, and future. This special evening is in support of Berea College, an institution dedicated to providing access to quality education and preserving the traditions of Appalachia.

For more information call 502-228-1426 or visit HermitageFarm.com