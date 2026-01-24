Earth Day Hike at Carter Caves
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164
Earth Day Hike at Carter Caves
Celebrate Earth Day with a guided hike led by our park naturalist and discover the many wonders of nature along the beautiful Box Canyon Trail! This moderate 0.8-mile loop offers scenic views and a few challenging hills, making it a rewarding outdoor adventure.
For more information about the park, call (606) 286-7009 or visit parks.ky.gov
