Earth Day at Wickliffe Mounds

Celebrate Earth Day and Birds with our Whooooo are the Birds of Wickliffe Mounds program - fun for the whole family! Learn about their habits and habitats. See a live bird program by naturalist from LBL Woodlands Nature Station at 11:00am. Take a guided hike around the park for bird viewing at 1:00pm and find out what birds were around when the Native People built the mounds and the Birds of Lewis and Clark. Environmental themed exhibits available all day from 9:00 to 4:30. Program is free with paid museum admission.

For more information call (270) 335-3681 or visit parks.ky.gov