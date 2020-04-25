Earth Day at Wickliffe Mounds
Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site 94 Green St., Kentucky 42087
Celebrate Earth Day and Birds with our Whooooo are the Birds of Wickliffe Mounds program - fun for the whole family! Learn about their habits and habitats. See a live bird program by naturalist from LBL Woodlands Nature Station at 11:00am. Take a guided hike around the park for bird viewing at 1:00pm and find out what birds were around when the Native People built the mounds and the Birds of Lewis and Clark. Environmental themed exhibits available all day from 9:00 to 4:30. Program is free with paid museum admission.
For more information call (270) 335-3681 or visit parks.ky.gov