East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series

Charles T Black City Park Ballpark Lane, Morgantown, Kentucky 42261

East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series

Our newest outdoor concert series brings live music to the East End! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating and enjoy a fun evening of great R&B, soul, funk and dance music. All concerts are held on the snowmobile stage in Charles Young Park.

Details

Charles Young Park

6 – 8 p.m.

Free

2026 schedule

  • Friday, July 17: Boogie G & the Titanics
  • Friday, July 31: VSP Band
  • Friday, Aug. 14: Benny J & Friends
  • Friday, Aug. 28: Honeychild

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/concerts/front-porch-concert-series

Info

Charles T Black City Park Ballpark Lane, Morgantown, Kentucky 42261
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
Google Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-07-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-07-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-07-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-07-17 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-07-31 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-07-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-07-31 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-07-31 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-08-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-08-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-08-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-08-14 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-08-28 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-08-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-08-28 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series - 2026-08-28 18:00:00 ical