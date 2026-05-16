East End Evenings Free Summer R&B Concert Series

Our newest outdoor concert series brings live music to the East End! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for seating and enjoy a fun evening of great R&B, soul, funk and dance music. All concerts are held on the snowmobile stage in Charles Young Park.

Details

Charles Young Park

6 – 8 p.m.

Free

2026 schedule

Friday, July 17: Boogie G & the Titanics

Friday, July 31: VSP Band

Friday, Aug. 14: Benny J & Friends

Friday, Aug. 28: Honeychild

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/concerts/front-porch-concert-series