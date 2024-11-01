East Nash Grass Halloween Party at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Celebrate Halloween with us on November 1st, 2024 with East Nash Grass! We want to see those costumes, so be sure to dress up for this Halloween-themed event. The evening starts at 6:45 with The Lowland Ramblers, and East Nash Grass takes the stage at 7:30."Nashville's newest bluegrass ambassadors," East Nash Grass comes as a refreshing break -- a balance of undeniably hard-driving bluegrass alongside surprisingly introspective songwriting and earnest narration. Featuring a who’s-who of Nashville’s hottest young pickers, the joy and passion these musicians feel towards the genre is infused in every note they play and every word they sing. Tickets start at $22. Doors open at 5:00 pm, and the concert begins at 6:45 pm. Bar and concessions available.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org