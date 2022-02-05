East Nash Grass at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Featuring a who’s-who of Nashville’s hottest young pickers, East Nash Grass was first founded as a part-time pickup gig band in 2017 before transforming into a more serious project in 2020. Since then, the band has been honing their voice -- writing original songs collaboratively and as individuals, breathing fresh life into well-worn standards.This intimate concert will take place February 5th on our Lobby Stage. Doors open at 6 pm, concert begins at 7 pm. Bar and concessions available. Tickets are on sale now! General admission is $20 and very limited.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org