Easter Brunch is Hopping its Way into Lockbox at 21C

All are welcome to hop on down to Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington for Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 21st from 9:30-3pm. Putting all your eggs in one basket is not only accepted, but encouraged at Lockbox, where brunch and Easter lovers can indulge in three courses at $35 per person.

The Easter Brunch menu is fully stocked with farm fresh ingredients, which means that all who attend can rest assured that Lockbox will have an option for everyone’s tastes. Guests can indulge in favorite dishes such as Eggs Benedict and Shrimp and Grits, and libations like the Velvet Crush with the three course pre-fixe menu.

Choices for the first course of the brunch menu include a seasonal fruit salad, wedge salad, and house made granola. Other main dishes to note include steak and eggs and a power bowl, which has seasonal vegetables, scrambled farm eggs, avocado, seeds, and everything crunch. Dessert options include chocolate pot de crème and a glazed donut, topped with espresso ice cream and sprinkles.

For more information visit LockboxLex.com