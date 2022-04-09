Easter Egg Hunt and Peter Rabbit 2 Sauerbeck Family Drive In

Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031

April 2 and April 9

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Hunt eggs from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Peter Rabbit 2 starts at 8:30 p.m.

$20 per carload

Hop over to Sauerbeck Family Drive-In for a great family event! This is a rain or shine event. In case of inclement weather, eggs will be distributed to cars so kids are sure to get some candy! The movie will start at its scheduled time. Several areas will be set up for families to hunt for eggs so every child will be able to fill their basket.

*There will be a separate late showing of a new movie after this event that will require separate paid admission.*

For more information call 502.233.1149 or visit touroldham.com

