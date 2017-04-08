Easter Egg Hunt at Buffalo Trace Distillery

An egg-citing event for children and parents! Search for thousands of treat-filled eggs plus enjoy refreshments and pictures with the Easter Bunny. All activities are complimentary and begin at 1:00 p.m. Hunt times: Ages 0-2, 1:15; Ages 3-4, 1:35; Ages 5-8, 1:55; Ages 9-12, 2:15. No pets allowed, aside from service animals. Complimentary.

For more information visit buffalotracedistillery.com