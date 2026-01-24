Easter Egg Hunt at Carter Caves

Celebrate spring at Carter Caves State Resort Park with our annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. This fun-filled afternoon is free and open to the public and is proudly sponsored by The Friends of Carter Caves. Children will take part in egg hunts with a gradual release based on age groups, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Families will also have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, making it a perfect event for photos and springtime memories. The event will take place at Carter Caves State Resort Park, located at 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, KY 41164. For more information, visit parks.ky.gov or foccky.org, or call (606) 286-7009. Bring the family and enjoy an afternoon of Easter fun in one of Kentucky’s most beautiful state parks.

