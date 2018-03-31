Easter Egg Hunt at Shaker Village

Celebrate spring with this egg-citing family event! Kids of all ages are invited to hunt for eggs, meet the newest additions to the farm family, grab a bite at the food trucks and a drink from the Shaker Village Bar, play games, make a craft, and much more!

Hunt Times

11:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 12:00 PM, 12:30 PM, 1:00 PM

Tickets are limited per hunt time to ensure a good experience for all. Hunt field will be divided by age groups during all hunt times. Return your eggs to candy stations to receive treats! Please bring your own basket.

Included in Village admission, but all ages must pre-register to ensure your spot!

$10 Ages 13+

$5 Ages 3-12

Free Ages 2 + under (requires registration)

Fee includes all Easter Egg Hunt activities and admission to the Village, which grants you access to The Historic Centre, The Farm and The Preserve, with a full day of self-guided and staff-led tours, talks, demonstrations, activities, farm experiences and more.

For more information visit shakervillageky.org