Easter Eggcitement at Pennyrile Forest
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Make Easter Eggciting at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park!
Schedule:
11:00 AM-8:00 PM –> Buffet in Dining Room;
1:30 PM –> Easter Bunny Polaroid Pictures ($2/picture) at Lodge;
2:30 PM –> Free Easter Egg Hunt at Lodge.
Events will go on rain or shine!
For more information call (270) 797-3421 or visit visithopkinsville.com
