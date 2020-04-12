Easter Eggcitement at Pennyrile Forest

Make Easter Eggciting at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park!

Schedule:

11:00 AM-8:00 PM –> Buffet in Dining Room;

1:30 PM –> Easter Bunny Polaroid Pictures ($2/picture) at Lodge;

2:30 PM –> Free Easter Egg Hunt at Lodge.

Events will go on rain or shine!

For more information call (270) 797-3421 or visit visithopkinsville.com