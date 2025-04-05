× Expand ArtSpark Productions Flyer for Easter Market

Easter Market & Egg Hunt! at St. Athanasius Church

St. Athanasius Catholic Church cordially invites you to our Easter Market & Egg Hunt!

Over 50 talented artisans, crafters, and small businesses from around the region!

FREE ADMISSION!

For Children 1-5,

Egg hunt will start at 1:00 PM

Children 6-10 will begin at 2:00 PM

Bring one non-perishable item for each Easter Egg Hunt participant. These will be donated to St. Athanasius' food pantry.

For more information call 5026411920.