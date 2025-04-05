Easter Market & Egg Hunt! at St. Athanasius Church

St. Athanasius Church 5915 Outer Loop , Louisville, Kentucky 40219

Easter Market & Egg Hunt! at St. Athanasius Church

St. Athanasius Catholic Church cordially invites you to our Easter Market & Egg Hunt!

Over 50 talented artisans, crafters, and small businesses from around the region!

FREE ADMISSION!

For Children 1-5,

Egg hunt will start at 1:00 PM

Children 6-10 will begin at 2:00 PM

Bring one non-perishable item for each Easter Egg Hunt participant. These will be donated to St. Athanasius' food pantry.

For more information call 5026411920. 

Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts, Kids & Family
