Easter Market & Egg Hunt! at St. Athanasius Church
St. Athanasius Church 5915 Outer Loop , Louisville, Kentucky 40219
St. Athanasius Catholic Church cordially invites you to our Easter Market & Egg Hunt!
Over 50 talented artisans, crafters, and small businesses from around the region!
FREE ADMISSION!
For Children 1-5,
Egg hunt will start at 1:00 PM
Children 6-10 will begin at 2:00 PM
Bring one non-perishable item for each Easter Egg Hunt participant. These will be donated to St. Athanasius' food pantry.
For more information call 5026411920.