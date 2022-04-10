Easter at the Trace

Buffalo Trace Distillery and the City of Frankfort Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites will host its annual Easter event in a drive-through style this year. The complimentary event will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 10 and will feature a festive “bunny trail” driving route filled with balloons, Easter eggs, music and the Easter Bunny.

Guests will follow the bunny trail through the Distillery grounds to various egg stations. After collecting five eggs, at the end of the route children will receive a special treat and may wave at the Easter Bunny. No registration is required to attend.Buffalo Trace Distillery is located at 113 Great Buffalo Trace, in Frankfort, Ky. Visitors should enter at the main Distillery entrance, and everyone is asked to remain in their cars throughout the route. There is no charge to drive down the bunny trail at Buffalo Trace.

About Buffalo Trace Distillery

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1773 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Distillery has won 17 distillery titles since 2000 from such notable publications as Whisky Magazine, Whisky Advocate Magazine and Wine Enthusiast Magazine. It was named “Brand Innovator of the Year” by Whisky Magazine at its Icons of Whisky America Awards 2015. Buffalo Trace Distillery has also garnered more than 300 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies.

For more information call 502-783-5652 or visit buffalotracedistillery.com.