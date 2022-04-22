Easy Earth Day Wildlife Walk at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Earth Day Walk

$10/person or $5/members; children 6 and under free

Naturalist Jacob Crider will help reveal rarely seen amphibians such as salamanders and frogs, and share stories about birds, turtles, and mammals seen on the trail. Meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center. Must be able to walk on uneven ground; difficulty is moderate. Masks are optional.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/