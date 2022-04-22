Easy Earth Day Wildlife Walk at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

$10/person or $5/members; children 6 and under free

Naturalist Jacob Crider will help reveal rarely seen amphibians such as salamanders and frogs, and share stories about birds, turtles, and mammals seen on the trail. Meet at the picnic pavilions near the Nature Center. Must be able to walk on uneven ground; difficulty is moderate. Masks are optional.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/ 

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Easy Earth Day Wildlife Walk at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2022-04-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Easy Earth Day Wildlife Walk at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2022-04-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Easy Earth Day Wildlife Walk at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2022-04-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Easy Earth Day Wildlife Walk at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2022-04-22 18:00:00 ical