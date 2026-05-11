Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Murray Christmas Show at Playhouse in the Park

A streamlined, freewheeling American adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol that sends Scrooge from his childhood in England (at the Burberry Academy for Unloved Boys) to America to make his fortune, after being spurned by the love of his life. This Scrooge riffs on the classic story with local references, irreverent humor, homemade magic, and lightning-fast quick changes that astound and delight. The joy of the show is watching a talented funny cast of five navigate all the lunacy. In addition, the big finale, in which Scrooge produces his own Christmas show, is a framework from which directors can build their own fabulous ending and a terrific opportunity to partner with schools, churches or other social groups. All the music referenced is public domain and available to use free of charge.

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org