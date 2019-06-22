Ebony G. Patterson: …while the dew is still on the roses…

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

 Ebony G. Patterson: …while the dew is still on the roses…

 The Speed Art Museum will present the work of artist Ebony G. Patterson in the comprehensive solo exhibition ...while the dew is still on the roses… Organized by the Perez Art Museum, the project is the most significant presentation of Patterson’s work to date and includes work produced over the last five years, embedded within a new installation environment that references a night garden.

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
