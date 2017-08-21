Eclipse Activities at Kentucky Science Center

Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Kentucky 40202

Eclipse Activities at Kentucky Science Center

“Viewing a total solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” said Andrew Spence, Manager of Public Programs and Events. “The last time a total solar eclipse was this close to the region was 1869--so it’s really more like ‘once-in-a-lifetime if you’re lucky.’ We couldn’t miss the chance to Do Science around this natural phenomenon and make the eclipse into a fun and lasting learning experience.”

Meet us on Main St between 1-3pm. Viewing devices, including a solar telescope from the Louisville Astronomical Society will be available to passersby.

o   Tune into Facebook Live throughout the day for safety tips and science content as Science Center staff travel to watch parties around town.

o   Visit the museum to watch the eclipse onscreen from the safety of our Tech Forum and enjoy a Journey to Space marathon, every hour on the hour from 10-5.

For more information visit kysciencecenter.org

Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Kentucky 40202 View Map
502-560-7128
