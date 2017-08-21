Eclipse Viewing at Big Bone Lick State Park

This will be the first time a complete solar eclipse has been across the United States since 1918. The recreation staff will be providing ‘eclipse themed’ programs on the Saturday and Sunday leading up to the eclipse. All events will take place at the Big Bone Lick Museum. The grassy field below the Museum will be offered as a quiet, level place for visitors to view the eclipse. For safe viewing, eclipse glasses are required. The eclipse can be viewed anywhere in the contiguous USA; viewing times will vary by location.

Monday, August 21

1:01 p.m. Start of Eclipse

2:28 p.m. Maximum Eclipse at 92%

3:53 p.m. End of Eclipse

For more information call (270) 797-3421 or visit parks.ky.gov