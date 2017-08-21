Eclipse Viewing at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park

E.P Tom Sawyer State Park. 3000 Freys Hill Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241

Eclipse Viewing at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park

Join the park staff and the Louisville Astronomical Society for an eclipse viewing party! LAS will be showing a presentation related to the Solar Eclipse, which will be a 96% coverage at 2:29 p.m. Viewers will also have the opportunity to remember the occasion forever by making their very own Galaxy tubes, a fun craft that can be worn as a necklace or used as a key chain for only $3.00 per person. KY State Park eclipse viewing glasses will be included with the craft. 

Don't miss your chance to experience this once in a lifetime event!

For more information call  (270) 797-3421  or  visit parks.ky.gov

E.P Tom Sawyer State Park. 3000 Freys Hill Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40241
