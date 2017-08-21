Eclipse Viewing at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park

Join the park staff and the Louisville Astronomical Society for an eclipse viewing party! LAS will be showing a presentation related to the Solar Eclipse, which will be a 96% coverage at 2:29 p.m. Viewers will also have the opportunity to remember the occasion forever by making their very own Galaxy tubes, a fun craft that can be worn as a necklace or used as a key chain for only $3.00 per person. KY State Park eclipse viewing glasses will be included with the craft.

Don't miss your chance to experience this once in a lifetime event!

For more information call (270) 797-3421 or visit parks.ky.gov