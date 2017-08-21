Eclipse Viewing at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

During the Eclipse viewing party there will be various stations with eclipse arts & crafts, citizen science projects, eclipse selfies, food vendor, and much more

Fees: On Monday August 21, 2017 there will be a $10 per person fee to enter the Eclipse Viewing Party on the golf course, the fee collector will be posted on the Lodge Entrance. There will be a $5 per car parking fee to be admitted to the beach area on Monday August 21, 2017, the fee collector will be stationed at the beginning of the Campground Entrance. All Eclipse Programming will occur at the Eclipse Viewing Party on the golf course. Entrance Fees are for Day-use guests only.

Boat Rentals and Launch Fees: Today Only Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's Canoes, Kayaks, and Pedal boats are only rentable by the day. Daily Rate for August 21, 2017 is $30 for pedal boats, and $40 for canoes/kayaks. A non-refundable $15 launch fee will be charged to all privately owned boats. All launch fees must be paid in advance. Only 40 launch fees will be accepted. Gasoline Engines are not allowed on Pennyrile Lake. Pennyrile Lake does not have a boat ramp. All privately owned boats must be able to be carried to and from the lake without assistance from park staff. All boaters must wear life jackets at all times. All boats will be affixed with glow sticks, so that they will be visible in the dark. Beach/boat dock area closes at 7PM.

