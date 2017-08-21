Eclipse Viewing at Wickliffe Mounds State Park

Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site 94 Green St., Kentucky 42087

Monday, August 21, view this historic event, the Eclipse of the Sun, amid the ancient mounds at Wickliffe.  Be in position by 12:45, Eclipse begins around 1:00 p.m.  Food concessions by Grace United Methodist Church of LaCenter and other vendors available from 10:00 to 3:00.

•    Tickets sold at the gate:  Adults and kids age 12+ each – 1 day $5; 2 days $9; 3 days $12.  Kids age 11 and under are free.  Packages available for 3 day admission,  $25 per person, and includes an Eclipse T-shirt, eclipse souvenir and viewing glasses.   

•    Eclipse souvenirs, T-shirts, viewing glasses are available for sale in the gift shop.  

For more information call  (270) 797-3421  or  visit parks.ky.gov

Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site 94 Green St., Kentucky 42087 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
