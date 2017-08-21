Eclipse Viewing at Wickliffe Mounds State Park

Monday, August 21, view this historic event, the Eclipse of the Sun, amid the ancient mounds at Wickliffe. Be in position by 12:45, Eclipse begins around 1:00 p.m. Food concessions by Grace United Methodist Church of LaCenter and other vendors available from 10:00 to 3:00.

• Tickets sold at the gate: Adults and kids age 12+ each – 1 day $5; 2 days $9; 3 days $12. Kids age 11 and under are free. Packages available for 3 day admission, $25 per person, and includes an Eclipse T-shirt, eclipse souvenir and viewing glasses.

• Eclipse souvenirs, T-shirts, viewing glasses are available for sale in the gift shop.

For more information call (270) 797-3421 or visit parks.ky.gov