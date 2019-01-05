Eco Kids Discovery Day at Bernheim: Naked Trees

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Eco Kids Discovery Day at Bernheim: Naked Trees

A fun event for kids and their families of all ages, to learn about the trees at Bernheim Forest; with three activities including Hands-on Discovery Stations, On Your Own Challenges and a Hike of the Day in the afternoon. This event will take place at the Visitor Center, it is free and open to the public with the exception of the weekend entrance fee of $5 per vehicle that applies to non-members.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
