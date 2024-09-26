Ecological Gardening at Yew Dell

Ecological Gardening at Yew Dell

$15-$25 per person.

Mary Wheatley, Jefferson County Master Gardener, leads this workshop at Yew Dell Botanical Gardnes on the importance of ecological gardening to support the native environment. She’ll discuss host plants, seed saving techniques, and the need to include some “messiness” in our gardens over winter to support birds and the eggs of good bugs that are surviving on our leaf litter.

