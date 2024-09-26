× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Ecological Gardening – In-Person

Ecological Gardening at Yew Dell

$15-$25 per person.

Mary Wheatley, Jefferson County Master Gardener, leads this workshop at Yew Dell Botanical Gardnes on the importance of ecological gardening to support the native environment. She’ll discuss host plants, seed saving techniques, and the need to include some “messiness” in our gardens over winter to support birds and the eggs of good bugs that are surviving on our leaf litter.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/