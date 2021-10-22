Ed Lawrence’s “Woods and Waters” exhibit at Downtown Arts Center

Fall is the perfect season to get outside and take in the beautiful landscapes Kentucky has to offer, but for those hard-pressed to escape to nature, photographer Ed Lawrence’s “Woods and Waters” exhibit at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center’s City Gallery is the next best thing.

The collection of photographs, on display through Dec. 4, 2021 as part of the Louisville Photo Bienniel—along with Lawrence’s book of the same title—captures the beauty and timelessness of lands being protected by the Woods and Waters Land Trust. The culmination of more than 5 years worth of photography, it features landscapes and native flora from the nonprofit’s eight conserved properties in the lower Kentucky River watershed.

The photographs give reverence to every season presented in the woodlands and the streams that run through them. Lawrence, a Frankfort, Ky., resident considers the work of capturing the land in all four seasons to have been a meditative experience, tethering him to the work of the WWLT for the long-term. Seeing the devastating effects of climate change and overdevelopment, he hopes that his work inspires others to join WWLT in preserving the landscape, so that future generations of humans and wildlife can benefit from its scenic beauty and exceptional water, air, and soil quality.

Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center | 141 E Main St

Tuesday-Thursday, 11AM-5PM | Friday-Saturday, 11AM-8PM | Sunday, 10AM-2PM

FREE

For more information call 859.425.2562 or visit LexingtonKY.gov