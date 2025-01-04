Eddie B’s Teachers Only Comedy Tour at Lexington Opera House

Eddie B has established himself as the official voice of teachers across the globe. Educators everywhere are getting a lesson in the funniest ways to express their worst frustrations and they love every second of Eddie B’s uncensored, raw, and hysterically realistic portrayal of a teacher’s hectic life, from the point of view of an actual teacher! Eddie B will be bringing his tour and the laughs to the Lexington Opera House on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com/