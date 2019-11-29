× Expand Jenny Kawa Eddie Miles Comes to Kentucky Classic Arts at Centre Square

Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon

Eddie Miles, nationally known performer, sings music from ALL YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC LEGENDS of yesteryear’s Country and Rock. You won’t want to miss Eddie’s mastery of many different styles as he sings the Legends like Johnny Cash, Roy Orberson, Dire Straights, Elvis Presley, and many more. Eddie entertains with a show that’s sure to please everyone and he may even take a few requests.

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/eddie-miles-christmas-2019.html