Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon

to Google Calendar - Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon - 2019-11-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon - 2019-11-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon - 2019-11-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon - 2019-11-29 19:00:00

Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon

Eddie Miles, nationally known performer, sings music from ALL YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC LEGENDS of yesteryear’s Country and Rock. You won’t want to miss Eddie’s mastery of many different styles as he sings the Legends like Johnny Cash, Roy Orberson, Dire Straights, Elvis Presley, and many more. Eddie entertains with a show that’s sure to please everyone and he may even take a few requests.

For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/eddie-miles-christmas-2019.html

Info

Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon - 2019-11-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon - 2019-11-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon - 2019-11-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - Eddie Miles Heart of Christmas in Lebanon - 2019-11-29 19:00:00