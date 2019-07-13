Eddie Miles: Miles of Summer Concert in Lebanon
Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033
×
Jenny Kawa
Eddie Miles presents Miles of Summer
Eddie Miles: Miles of Summer Concert in Lebanon
Eddie is BACK with “MILES OF SUMMER” singing the songs you love from Elvis, Conway, Merle, Johnny and more!
For more information call (270) 699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/miles-of-summer.html
Info
Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033 View Map
Concerts & Live Music