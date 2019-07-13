Eddie Miles: Miles of Summer Concert in Lebanon

Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

Eddie is BACK with “MILES OF SUMMER” singing the songs you love from Elvis, Conway, Merle, Johnny and more!

For more information call (270) 699-2787​ or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com/miles-of-summer.html

Info

Concerts & Live Music
