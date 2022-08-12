× Expand Planet of the Tapes Chris Vititoe

Eddie Pepitone returns to Planet of the Tapes!

They call him the Bitter Buddha, comedian Eddie Pepitone is a master of the dark art of comedy. Hailed as a modern day cross between Jackie Gleason, Don Rickles, and Eckart Tolle. Eddie is a force of nature on stage, switching between social rage and self-doubt. His shows are an energetic combo of calm and chaos, blue-collar angst and sardonic enlightenment. Few comedians working today channel the power of the rant better than Eddie Pepitone.

His most recent stand-up special For the Masses was release in June 2020, which the New York Times listed as one of the best stand-up specials of 2020. In 2014, Eddie released In Ruins, his first stand-up that was shot at The Bell House in Brooklyn, NY.

In addition to his regular stand-up shows, Eddie is a stand-out comic/character actor. Beginning in New York City's improv/sketch scene (where he quickly became a regular face), and continuing on to recurring roles on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and appearances on WTF with Marc Maron Podcast. Eddie has also appeared on numerous comedy TV shows, including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rick and Morty, Reno 911!, 10 Year Old Tom, The Life and Times of Tim, Will & Grace, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Love, The Sarah Silverman Program, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Comic Standing, Chappelle's Show, appearances on Bob's Burgers, and he's a regular on Adult Swim's Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell. Fans also might recognize Pepitone from his role in the comedy Old School or from his multiple award-winning short, Runyon: Just Above the Sunset, co-written by his wife Karen Simmons. Eddie currently hosts the podcast Apocalypse Soon on the All Things Comedy network.

At once both observational and bitingly sardonic, and deemed the 'Godfather of Punk Rock Comedy' by 'Chicago Now', JT Habersaat has headlined the groundbreaking Altercation Comedy Tour for over a decade. Recently named one of the Interrobang's 'Next Big Thing Comics', JT's new one-hour comedy special 'Swamp Beast' was released in February 2022 on 800 Pound Gorilla Records / Warner Music Group and hit #1 on the Bestselling Amazon Comedy Charts on its first day.

An ever-present road dog often teamed with comedy legend and 'Bitter Buddha' Eddie Pepitone, JT has consistently performed at legendary venues such as The Comedy Store, Creek and the Cave, The Hollywood Improv, City Winery NYC and Dynasty Typewriter LA. His material can be heard worldwide in consistent rotation on platforms such as Today's Comedy Radio and XM Sirius.

JT curates the annual Altercation Comedy Festival in Austin, Texas, currently in its 6th year and recently hailed by New York Magazine's Vulture.com as one of their 'Top Comedy Festivals in the World'. He also hosts the twice-monthly livestream talk show 'The Road Live' for the Next Week Rocks digital platform, which has featured a variety of guests such as Brian Posehn, Lydia Lunch, Doug Stanhope, Tom Rhodes, Joanna Angel, David Yow, Kyle Kinane, Chad Daniels and dozens more. The show recently began production on its third season.

JT has released a number of albums on the Grammy-winning imprint Stand Up! Records, can be heard as a frequent guest on the Doug Stanhope Podcast, has appeared on Comedy Central's sketch program 'The Upright Citizen's Brigade', and acted in the cult Troma Films hit 'Toxic Avenger 4'. JT has also provided direct support for numerous punk and metal bands, including Off With Their Heads, Riverboat Gamblers, The Sword and The Dwarves.

JT is a frequent festival headliner, having in recent years performed on Pouzza Fest Montreal, Akumal Comedy Festival Mexico, Bird City Comedy Fest Arizona, The Fest Florida, Punk Rock Bowling Fest Las Vegas, Fun Fun Fun Fest Texas and the nation-spanning VAN'S WARPED TOUR. A prolific writer, Habersaat's most recent novel 'Killing For A Living' was released to much critical acclaim, and he is also the author of 'The Altercation Archives'. He is currently working on a new novel in 2022.

When not on tour, JT creates one-off custom action figure art pieces under the banner JT Custom Toys. His work recently appeared at the summer curated gallery show of the Los Angeles-based Sugarmynt Gallery, and JT's art currently resides in the hands of such noted talent as Patton Oswalt, David Lynch, Jim Jefferies, Raymond Pettibon and many more.

JT enjoys bourbon, your pets, and long stretches of silence.

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

Happens on the following Dates:

Aug 12, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

Aug 13, 2022, 8:00pm to 10:00pm

For more information, please call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/18253/t/tickets