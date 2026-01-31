Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy: Chapter Two at The Virginia Theater

March 5 & 6 at The Virginia.The immersive Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy returns to Somerset with an all-new chapter. Step into a haunting, theatrical experience featuring reimagined Poe tales, atmospheric performances, and curated cocktails in an intimate speakeasy setting.The Virginia is proud to host this experience. All ticketing and event details are handled through the Fever's ticketing platform.🎟️ Tickets at thevirginia.com/edgar-allen-poe-speakeasy/

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/