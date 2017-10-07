Edgar Winter Band at the Norton Center

The hair; the sax; and a keyboard in flight: Edgar Winter Band lands at the Norton Center this fall, bringing their rambunctious flair and devastating groove. Edgar Winter and his band mates have been celebrated across the globe for such masterful recordings as "Tobacco Road," “Frankenstein,” and “Free Ride.” With over twenty albums and numerous collaborative efforts to his credit, not to mention his introduction of playing the keyboard around his neck, Edgar Winter has not been satisfied to ride the wave of popular music stardom. His music is always evolving and he is a master at stretching his skill and imagination to produce amazing results. He continues to thrill audiences with his live performances, always remaining on the cutting edge of music and style and his future looks even brighter than his past. October 7, Newlin Hall.

