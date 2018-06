Edmonton, Kentucky Bicentennial Celebration

September 07-09, 2018.

Bicentennial Celebrations only come around every 200 years! Our festival has something for just about everyone: Beauty Pageant; Parade; 5K; Antique Car Show; Food and Craft Vendors; Demonstrations; Exhibits; Music & More Music!

On Sunday, in the town square, there will be a Community Church Singing, Service, and Pot Luck Dinner.

For more information call (270) 734-9816 or visit edmontonky200.com