Eggstravaganza! at Madisonville City Park
to
Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
EGGSTRAVAGANZA
EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Visit the Madisonville City Park for the largest Easter egg hunt in Western Kentucky, hosted by Covenant Community Church. The event starts at 10:00 am, with lots of fun, games, prizes, giveaways, and bounce houses.
For more information call 270.821.2000 or visit facebook.com/events/1323334318179785
Info
Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday