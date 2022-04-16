Eggstravaganza! at Madisonville City Park

Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Visit the Madisonville City Park for the largest Easter egg hunt in Western Kentucky, hosted by Covenant Community Church. The event starts at 10:00 am, with lots of fun, games, prizes, giveaways, and bounce houses.

For more information call 270.821.2000 or visit facebook.com/events/1323334318179785

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
270.821.2000
