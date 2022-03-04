Eleanor Dubinsky: Live at the Lyric
to
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Eleanor Dubinsky: Live at the Lyric
On Friday March 4th, the Lyric Theatre warmly welcomes singer-songwriter Eleanor Dubinsky, a multilingual musician (vocalist, guitarist, and cellist) whose music lives at the tender edge where jazz, world, and pop sensibilities meet emotionally forthright songwriting.
For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com
Info
Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Concerts & Live Music